Elmer L. Myers, age 92, of Nelson WI, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born February 20, 1931, to Alexander and Rose (Aase) Myers in the Gilmanton/Dover township.

Elmer attended and graduated from Gilmanton High School. Elmer joined the Army and served in Korea. Elmer was proud of serving for his country and continued by being a member for 71 years of the VFW and the American Legion in Gilmanton. He also was a member of the Forty & Eight which was an independent, by invitation, honor society of American Veterans. They were committed to charitable and patriotic aims. One of which was supporting the education of students going into the nursing field. Elmer was a long-time member of the Gilmanton Community Club. He often could be seen assisting with Fireworks and the Gilmanton Free Fair or marching in parades with the Legion. In his prime he was a jack of all trades and was never afraid to lend a helping hand to many family and community members.

Elmer married the love of his life, Jensine Ottum, on October 19, 1963. Many people said it would not last because of their age difference. They were together 58 years until her passing on November 26, 2021.

Elmer is survived by his children: Lois (John) Hanson, Rose Montreuil, James (Barbie) Myers. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Joshua (Kari) Hanson, Amanda (Bobby) Beres, Joanna Montreuil, Jensine “Jenny” Montreuil and her fiance Danny Anderson, Alexander “AJ” Montreuil, Jessica (Jamie) Droppers, Braden Myers, Stephanie (Taylor) Seaton and Brittany Parker. He is survived by 9 Great grandchildren: Brooklyn, Brodie, Kooper, Rylee, Rianna, Noah, Madilyn, James, and Elena Grace. In addition, he is survived by his brother-in-laws Clifford Ottum and Royal Ottum along with his sister-in-laws Linda Robinson and Vicky Fuller. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews that looked up to him.

Elmer is preceded in death by his Wife Jensine, his parents and his sister Irene. Also preceded by many of Jensine’s sisters and brothers.

Abiding by Elmer's wishes, there will not be a funeral. The family will be having a celebration of life, to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks that if you wish, make a donation to the Gilmanton Legion in his name. His one request would be that you take the time to cherish what time you have with your loved ones. Listen to that story, that you heard 20 times, one more time. Take the time to thank a veteran for their service.