Esther Arlene Alme, age 87, of Post Falls, ID, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2023. Esther was born on March 15, 1935, in Mondovi, WI, to Selmer and Bertha (Dregney) Mahlum. Esther married Ebert Alme September 1954. Ebert and Esther enjoyed dancing, fishing, boating, and spending time with family and friends.

Esther continued to spend time with family and friends, play cards, garden, visit the casino, play bingo, crochet, travel, bake Norwegian specialties like lefse, and always had coffee on hand to go with her baked goods. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Post Falls, the Eagles, Sons of Norway, and Rambling Rovers.

She is survived by her children Karen (Mark) Worley, Terry (Jolene) Alme, and Linda (John) Ostendorf; grandchildren Ann (Jason) Stauty, Stacy (Ryan) Alme, Amanda (Kagen) Huebner, Rachel (Kenny) Cox, David (Channing) Worley, and Jared Alme; and great-grandchildren Nyah, Brandon, Rhiannon, Persephone, Thaddeus, Gavin, Violet, Jack, Scarlet, Josie and Charlie.

She also survived by her siblings Ed (Shirley) Mahlum, Keith (Sandy) Mahlum; and sister-in-law, Katie Mahlum.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents Selmer and Bertha Mahlum; her husband Ebert Alme; sisters Bernice Marten, LaVonne Santala, and Elaine Heike; brother Dale Mahlum; brothers-in-law Ken Marten, Roy Heike, and Al Santala; sister-in-law Doris Holstein; and great grandson Caleb Huebner. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, loving grandmother and caring friend.

Visitation took place on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 9 am at Yates Funeral Home, 373 E. Hayden Avenue, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835. Funeral services took place at 10 am on Monday February 20, 2023, at Yates Funeral Home, 373 E. Hayden Avenue, Hayden Lake, Idaho 83835, with Pastor Matt Erickson officiating.

Please visit Esther’s online memorial to sign her guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com