Esther Jean Yarrington, 94, of Strum, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Care Partners of Altoona.

Esther was born on April 14, 1927, to Seymour and Stella Nelson. After graduating from Osseo High School, she attended nursing school in Chicago and later graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in Eau Claire on October 1, 1948. She married Russell Yarrington on October 8, 1949, and moved to Strum, where they farmed and raised their family. Esther worked as a nurse in Mondovi until she retired in 1988.

Esther loved spending time and playing with her grandchildren and enjoyed family holiday gatherings at her home. She could often be found mending the farm clothes, sewing doll dresses for grandchildren, or cooking hearty meals from scratch. Later in life, she found a renewed love for writing poetry and often exchanged mailings with her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her five children, Barabara (Jim) Klug of Minnesota, James (Pam) of Florida, Donald (Mary) of Texas, and Gregory (Randi) and Thomas (Dori), both of Wisconsin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and her sisters Donna (Ernie) Johnson and Virginia Henning, both of Eau Claire.

She is preceded in death by her husband Russell, father Seymour, mother Stella and step-father Wilbur Klick, and 11 siblings.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.