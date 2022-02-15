Gail Greenslet Weiss, 80, of Summerville, wife of Jerold “Jerry” Weiss, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Roper Hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.

Family and friends were invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday, February 15, at 12 o’clock at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church located at 28 Sumter Avenue, Summerville, SC 29483. Mass follow at 1 o’clock. Interment will follow at a later date at Mepkin Abbey.

Gail was born on September 2, 1941, in Bellows Falls, Vermont, daughter of the late Richard and Carmella Greenslet. Gail sang in the choir at St. John the Beloved and volunteered at the Second Chance Thrift Store. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling, fishing, running, biking, clam digging and snow skiing.

Survivors in addition to her husband are: Step-Children: Kim Finn (Hank) of Deatsville, AL, Jamie Feilen (John) of Dayton, OH, and Jeffrey Weiss (Diane) of McKinney, Texas. Grandchildren: Will Finn (Brittany), Jake Finn, Jessie Feilen, Jodie Feilen, Jill Feilen, Landon Weiss, Abby Weiss, Bailey Weiss, Chloe Weiss. Great Grand Children: Sawyer Finn, Beckett Finn, and Brother Loran Greenslet (Marilyn) of Ludlow, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Randy Greenslet.

