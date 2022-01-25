Gaylord O. Monson, 83, of Fountain City, WI and formerly of Buffalo City, WI, surrounded by family; left this world to find eternal comfort and peace in Christ on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Gaylord Orrin was born February 25, 1938, in Osseo, WI to Orville and Geneva (Anderson) Monson and grew up on the family farm. He graduated from Augusta High School, Augusta, WI and then served in the US Army, where he received his honorable discharge.

Working at Huebsch Laundry, he met the love of his life; Linda L. Burkart. They married on December 16, 1972. Together, they raised two daughters, Sheila and Stacey.

Gaylord worked for local agricultural cooperatives: Cenex/Alma Farmers Union, Alma WI until his retirement. He then returned to work for Garden Valley Coop, Alma WI and Ace Hardware, Mondovi WI; and finally, his girls were able to convince him to retire a second and final time at the age of 75. Gaylord never shied away from a hard day’s work and enjoyed helping others, being involved in the farming communities, and visiting with everyone.

He was a member of St. Michael’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fountain City, WI.

As a young boy, he became a Chicago Cubs fan, listening to the games on WGN Radio. His love for the Cubs and the game became a family tradition, Gaylord also cheered on the Green Bay Packers and enjoyed looking for ginseng with his good friend, Dan.

Family was everything to Gaylord. His loving, gentle soul was a source of constant peace and stability to his family. He led by example and taught his daughters and grandchildren that love trumps all and everyone is deserving of respect and worthy of Christ’s love.

This stubborn old Norwegian was known for his infectious smile, one-liners and twinkling eyes. His presence in a room was always felt.

He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters: Sheila Becker and Stacey (Tony) Degnan; seven grandchildren: Caitlin (Cody) Wolfe; Taylor (Matt Werlein) Becker; Lindsey (Ben Thewis) Becker; Jeana Becker; Donari (Orion Foy) Brandes; Liam Degnan and Addyson Degnan; four great grandchildren: Callie, Rhett and Brigg Wolfe and Zayden Werlein; a sister Elna (Charlie) Heizer; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Bruce Becker; and brother Loyal Monson.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Fountain City, with Reverend Douglas Westenberg officiating. A family interment will take place in the spring at Buffalo City Cemetery, Buffalo City.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona and beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the church.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences can be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.