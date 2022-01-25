Gina Marie Werlein, 55, of Durand, WI died Friday, January 21, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. She was born October 14, 1966, in Tucson, AZ; daughter of John and Mary (Kitchner) Winter.

She graduated from Durand High School. On February 13, 1986, she married Richard Werlein. They raised their family in Lima Township.

Gina enjoyed baking, gardening, doing crafts, and watching cooking shows. She loved making people happy and spent a lot of time bringing friends and family food and baked goods. Gina had the biggest heart and loved her family so much. She was a comfort, a bright light on dark days, accepted everyone for who they were, and a mother figure to many. Gina took a lot of pride in her daughters and even more pride in her grandchildren. A perfect day for Gina would be when she could go for a run, plant some flowers, and spend time laughing with her family. She was a kind, fierce, beautiful soul and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Werlein; three daughters, Danica (Jacob) Soha, Chelsi (Jonathan) Deden and Alyssa (Jerod) Pichler, all of Mondovi; six grandchildren, Andrea, Cadyn, Jackson, Cloey, Haylee and Walter; her father, John Winter; brothers, John (Jane) Winter, Jodie (Amy) Winter; sister, Kellee (Kent) Carothers; sister-in-law, Lisa Winter; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Winter; brother, Elmer Winter; and a very special niece, Jenna O’ Donahue.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 5th, 2022, from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM at the Rock Falls Town Hall N995 County Rd H Mondovi, Wi 54755.

Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com