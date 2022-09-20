Gladys L. Larson, age 82, of Urne, WI passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Advent Health in Durand.

She was born on February 9, 1940, on the family homestead farm in Urne, the fourth child of five born to John and Irene (Stewart) Carothers.

Gladys attended grade school in Urne and later graduated from the Nelson High School with the class of 1958.

On April 4, 1959, Gladys was united in marriage to Orlin Evanson. To this union, four sons were born. Orlin preceded Gladys in death on January 5, 1968. On February 7, 1970, Gladys exchanged marriage vows with Melvin K. Larson. She not only became a wife to Melvin, but immediately became the loving mom to Melvin’s children. Melvin preceded Gladys in death on June 16, 2018.

Gladys worked at Security Financial Bank in Durand for many years and retired in the early 2000’s as the head teller. She was a longtime and faithful member of Lyster Lutheran Church.

Gladys will be remembered for her love of gardening, the large pumpkin patches, home cooked meals that were made from scratch and not from a box and most notably for her beautiful and meticulously cared for yard filled with beautiful planters of flowers. Many in the area will remember Gladys for her extensive and creative holiday decorations. Her decorations would light up her yard and became a cornerstone of her home…if you didn’t know where she lived, you would be directed to the home with all the lights and decorations.

Gladys was a loving and caring lady with a heart that was full of passion and giving as she would always make sure those around her were well taken care of especially her precious grandchildren.

Gladys will be sadly missed by her children, Bob Evanson, Rick Evanson, Tim Evanson, Dan Evanson, Bob (Linda) Larson, Marcia (Mitch) Cox, and daughter in law, Judy Larson; grandchildren, Tony (Rebecca) Evanson, Becky (Alex) Evanson, Travis Evanson, Trevor Evanson, Dustin Evanson, Kortnie (P.J.) McGinty, Alyssa, Stephanie (Chad) Adams, Lori (Corey) Hovey, Matthew (Julia) Larson, Michael (Cassandra) Larson and Corey Haglund; 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Allan Carothers and Darlene (Dennis) McDonough; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Orlin and Melvin, brothers, Gene and Lyle Carothers, son, Steve and grandchildren, Nikki and Shawn.

A short and meaningful memorial service was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2:00 PM with a visitation held from 12:00 PM until the hour of the service all at Talbot Funeral Home, Alma. Burial will follow at Lyster Lutheran Church, Nelson, WI. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com