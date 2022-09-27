Gunde B. Schreiner, age 90, passed away on September 20, 2022.

She was born on April 28, 1932, in Germany.

She met her husband Bill while he was stationed in the army in Germany. They were married in 1954, and made their home in Mondovi, WI. They were married 67 years.

Gunde enjoyed embroidering kitchen towels and pillowcases as well as knitting scarfs.

She is survived by daughters Melita (Wayne), Karen (Teefer), Marilyn (David); 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson, all of Mondovi.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill in 2021, parents, in-laws, friends, and other relatives.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.