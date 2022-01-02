Harold Allen Kathbauer, passed away at 89 years old on January 19, 2022, in Branson Missouri. He was born to Leo and Esther Kathbauer on March 24, 1932.

Harold served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. He married Valerie Grimes in 1952, from that marriage four children were born. They later divorced. He then married JoAnn Biederman. She had three children from a previous marriage. After they divorced, he married JoAnn Behlke who had two children from a prior marriage.

He worked at American Motors for 30 years, before retiring and moving to Missouri. After retirement he worked at Silver Dollar City in Missouri for quite a few years.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; two sisters, Barbara Hall and Eileen (Jerry) Crandall; sons, Dennis Kathbauer and Mark Kathbauer; daughter, Rondalyn Leonhardt; stepchildren, Edmond, Brandley, Perry Biederman, Ronnie Behlke and JoAnn (Phillip) Dunk; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, son, Matthew Lee; brother-in-law, Hubert Hally and daughter-in-law Sue Kathbauer. For those who knew him, he will be sadly missed.