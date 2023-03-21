Howard Michael Thompson, age 75, of Mondovi, WI passed away on February 16, 2023, at his home after a fight with cancer. Howard was born in Chicago, IL to Howard and Ethelene Thompson.

He grew up in Berwyn, IL with his siblings, Dana, Beverly and David. Howard served his country as a Navy corpsman in the Vietnam War which led him to pursue a career in nursing.

He met and married Kathryn (Kay) Jansen in California where they lived for many years. Their wedding was the happiest day of his life. Kay also introduced him to dog mushing when she took him up to the mountains in California to see dog sled races. He was hooked. He acquired his first sled dogs while living in Bakersfield, CA. Meanwhile he also ran a non-profit clinic for low-income women and children.

In 1980, Kay and Howard relocated to God’s Country, aka Wisconsin, with their children, Jennifer, Ben and Claire and their dogs. Howard became the director of nurses at the Memorial Manor nursing home in Mondovi, WI. Eventually, he changed careers moving to pharmaceutical sales. Howard continued to have a kennel full of dogs and work full-time. When he retired at 55, he started his people/dog training business, Praise-Dog LLC, and turned his kennel into a dog sled adventure business. Howard was a passionate person. He had a passion for his family and friends, health and wellness and, of course, his dogs.

Howard is survived by his wife, Kay Thompson, his children, Jennifer Thompson (Geoff), Benjamin Thompson (Lacey), Claire (Eric) Rohlinger, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his siblings, Beverly (Bob) Cousineau and David (Nancy) Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Thompson, his mother, Ethelene Vimmer, and his brother, Dana Thompson.

A Memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Holy Rosary Church in Lima (Durand), WI with Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Buzz’s Bar & Grill in Mondovi from noon until 3:00 pm.

