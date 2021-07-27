Irene A. Brantner of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021, at Orchard Hills Assisted Living under the care of the Mayo Hospice team. She left this world with caring members of her family at her side.

Irene was born on July 31, 1931, to Vian and Sadie (Flach) Hazen. She was raised in Eau Claire County, attending Conley School in rural Eau Claire County. In 1948, Irene married Arnold Mayer of Eau Claire. They had 5 Children: Linda, Steven, Dale, Janice and Jeanette. Irene remarried and had two more children: Rhonda and Susan. Later in life Irene met and married Eugene Brantner. They celebrated 21 years of married life. Together they enjoyed traveling, fishing and camping.

Irene’s work life included industrial jobs at Packerland and Memorex, Inc. as well as tending bar. While at Memorex she worked to receive her GED and complete course work at CVTC. While owning a small farm near Mondovi she provided transportation to the Amish community. Working with the Amish, she traveled the United States delivering groups of Amish to their various family functions. Irene loved working with the Amish people and their modest way of life. In 2003 Irene and Eugene sold the small farm and moved to Eau Claire. While living in Eau Claire they continued to work with the Amish community.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents (Vian and Sadie), brothers Charles, Dewayne, Jerome, Roger, Percy, Lamoine, and Donald, her husbands (Arnold, Vilas and Eugene), her daughter Jeanette, and 2 grandchildren (Amber and Tyrone). Irene is survived by two sisters Sadie (Odegard), and Beverly (Dohms), a brother Clarence, children Linda (Field), Steven and Dale Mayer, Janice (Volk), Rhonda (Moore) and Susan (Beavens), sisters-in-law Betty Hazen and Joyce Hazen and her longtime friend Anne Thomas. Irene has also been blessed with 24 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the capable hands of Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 3209 Rudolph Road in Eau Claire. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 4-7pm. Services will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 East Ridge Center in Eau Claire with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Burial will be in the Drammen Cemetery.

Memorials can be given to Saving Grace Lutheran Church – Building Fund in Irene’s name.