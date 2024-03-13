Iris Viola Baudendistel (nee Burlingame) 94, passed away at home on March 3rd, 2024. Iris was born on May 24, 1929, in Plainview, MN to Wilfred and Esther (nee Heath) Burlingame, the eldest of five children. She graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School Class of 1947 and attended Eau Claire Vocational School prior to working at National Presto Industries where she met Ralph A. Baudendistel (originally from Dayton, OH) and married him in June of 1954. To this union two daughters were born, Julia Viola and Rozella Rebecca.

A move to the Chicago area led to employment that culminated in her being named Vice President of Personnel of the social service agency ChildServ, formerly the Lake Bluff-Chicago Homes for Children, which provided counseling, foster care and adoption services to families in crisis. Iris was passionately involved with those in need as well as the staff supporting those families. In 2000, Iris and Ralph returned to Wisconsin settling in Mondovi where she indulged her love of singing by joining the choir of Our Savior’s United Methodist Church. Besides singing and music, she loved crossword puzzles, reading and kicking the butt of anyone willing (or foolish enough!) to enter a game of Scrabble with her, as well as collecting her violet China dishes.

Iris is survived by her daughters, Julia V. (the late Mac) McBee of Mondovi, Rozella R. Nelsen-Cimino (Chris) of Elmhurst, IL; grandchildren KellieAnn (Ted) Henley of Vashon, WA, Brian (Amanda) Glodek of Ault, CO, Nickolaus (the late Ida) Kort of Morrice, MI, Megan (Colin) Lackey of Crystal Lake, IL, Taylor (Cori) Nelsen of Chicago, IL, and Kathy Patton of Lequire, OK; great grandchildren Jade, William, Ava, Jacob, Julie, Maddie and Michael. She is further survived by brother-in-law Leroy Heck of Mondovi, sister-in-law LaVonne Burlingame of Eau Claire, many cousins, nieces and nephews, Aline (Mike) Ruta of Racine, and her very special Glendora.

Iris is preceded in death by her parents, Wilfred and Esther, husband, Ralph, siblings Joan Heck, Archie Burlingame, Larry and wife Darlene (nee Ploman) Burlingame, Sara and husband Roy Sessions, nephew Jeff Burlingame and niece Kamilla Sessions Berzinsky.

A celebration of life will be held in May with private inurnment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire. Further announcements will be made nearer that time. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their tremendous care and support of Iris as she journeyed to her eternal home, and Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi, for their assistance.