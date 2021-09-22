Irma M. Brantner, age 94 of Durand, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi with her family by her side.

Irma was born on March 16, 1927, at home on a farm in rural Nelson. She was the daughter of Frank C. and Dorothy E. (Bauer) Fichtenbauer. Irma attended various country schools, including Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lima. She married Bernard J. Brantner on November 25, 1946, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. After marriage they resided in the Town of Durand where they raised their family. Irma’s faith was especially important to her with daily prayers and rosaries. She was an active member of St. Mary’s Parish for many years.

Irma enjoyed weekly trips around the area for Friday fish frys. She also enjoyed baking, going to coffee with friends, talking on the phone, playing cards and tending to her flowers. Irma loved animals, taking care of her dogs and feeding the birds. She played music by ear, and enjoyed singing and drawing. Most of all, Irma loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Irma is survived by her children, Roger of Elizabeth, NJ, Ruth (Bruce) Benson of Durand and Bob (Michelle) of Marcellus, NY; 10 grandchildren, Mark, Monica, Brian (Heather), Kirsten (Adam), Angie (Terry), Rick (Kristina), Justin (Paige), Drew (Ashley), Bethany (Rob) and Afton; 16 great grandchildren with one on the way, six great great grandchildren with one on the way; three sisters, Trudy (Glenn) Lehman of Alma, Irene Halverson of Mondovi and Evelyn Prissel of Eau Claire; one brother, Ray (Bev) Fichtenbauer of Nelson, many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bernard J. Brantner; one son, Stephen; one grandson, James Brantner; one grandson-in-law, Shon Richardson and brother-in-law, Edward Prissel Jr.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi and Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines in Altoona for all of their care and compassion over the past few years. Also to St. Croix Hospice, Dr. Sal Obaid, Dr. Rick Stoughton and their staff for their loving care.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand. Rev. Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-7:00PM Wednesday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.