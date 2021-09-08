Jacqueline (Jackie) Ward Bunch, age 98, of Anaheim, CA, died peacefully on July 30, 2021, at Brookdale Nohl Ranch Assisted Living in Anaheim CA.

Jackie was born on May 30, l923, to the late Andy and Edna (Halberg) Ward of Mondovi, WI. Jackie graduated from Mondovi High School in 1941, and moved to Compton, CA, to live with her Aunt Helen Espen and attend Compton Jr. College. WWII broke out so she went to work at the Naval Dispensary in the Federal Building, Long Beach.

She was united in marriage to Beryl (Butch) Eugene Bunch on September 12, 1945, in Long Beach where they bought a home in North Long Beach and raised their family.

Jackie’s hobbies were collecting stamps, knitting and crocheting, nature, making rosettes (a Norwegian cookie), following the Green Bay Packers and watching all sports. She liked playing cribbage and 500. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage.

She is survived by daughters Janet Leadam of Seal Beach, CA and Susie (Steve) Brio of Anaheim CA, Grandchildren Shane, Stephanie, Jason, J.D. Sara, Great Grandchildren, Chris, Zanda, Mylia and Great Great Grandchild Robert.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Butch Bunch, son Andy, daughter Nancy Forrer of Chandler, AZ, and sisters Geraldine (Jerry) Senn, Mary Ann Chapin and Barbara Inman.