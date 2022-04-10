James David Uschan, age 63, of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Essentia Health in Duluth, MN.

He was born the youngest child of six born to the late George and Matilda (Pichler) Uschan.

Jim attended and graduated from Janesville Craig High School in Janesville, WI.

On July 11, 1998, Jim was united in marriage to Brenda Larson in Mondovi. To this union, two sons were born.

Jim was employed at General Motors in Janesville for 25 years, until he retired in 2010, when he and his family moved to Mondovi.

Shortly after their move to Mondovi, Jim began working at the American Lutheran Home in Mondovi for 10 years.

Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing or being on the water at their cottage in Hayward. He was also an avid sports fan that would cheer for all of the Wisconsin sports teams. Jim was an accomplished bowler and had earned a few “300” perfect game rings. Jim also enjoyed watching or attending horse races. Jim had a pleasant and infectious personality with a sense of humor that could captivate any room. The many friends that he made will remember him for many years to come.

Jim’s greatest enjoyment in his life was his family, especially his two sons. His son’s will remember how he never missed one of their sporting events and how he could be heard in the stands with an encouraging word, sometimes even for the Referees.

Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 4pm to 7:00pm at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held.

