Janice Ione Teigen, age 93, of Eleva, WI passed away peacefully and gracefully on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at River Pines in Altoona surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 25, 1927, in Augusta, a daughter of Raymond and Eva (Pope) Hewitt.

Janice was a graduate of Augusta High School.

Janice met Jim, on a blind date at a Valentine’s dance in 1946, at Fourniers Ballroom in Eau Claire. They quickly fell in love and three months later, were united in marriage on May 12, 1946. To this loving union, 6 children were born. Jim preceded Janice in death on September 24, 2020.

Janice was a longtime, faithful member of Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church and her faith meant so much to her evident with her devotion to the Ladies aid. Both Janice and Jim instilled this faithful devotion to the church on to their children.

Janice’s devotion went beyond her faith of the Lord and church, as she was a devoted wife as she worked side by side with her husband, James on their farm.

She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Homemakers Club.

Janice will be remembered for her quick witted sense of humor, her love of cooking and baking, the Green Bay Packers, love of reading, especially the Leader Telegram, and never calling her during her favorite gameshow, Jeopardy. There are so many memories that Janice leaves us with, the greatest of all is her for her graceful presence, always thinking of others before herself and her love of family. She was and is the true definition of what a devoted and loving wife, mom and grandma are.

Janice will be forever missed by her six children; Sally (Dave) Steinke; Peggy (Jerry) Simonson; Jim (Jacqie) Teigen; Tammy (Dan) Kopp; Jeff (Wendy) Teigen; Dan (Angie) Teigen; Twenty-three grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister in law, Neosha DeMask; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Besides her parents and husband James, Janice was preceded in death by sister, Lovice Mitchell; and brother, Douglas Hewitt.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Janice was held on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 12:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel with Michael Isaacson officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A time of gathering for family and friends was held on Friday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service all at the funeral home.

Please share a memory of Janice or express your words of comfort for her family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com