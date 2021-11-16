Jean S. Fuher, 73, of Nelson, WI, passed away at her sister’s home in Luck, WI, on Sunday, November 7, 2021, after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Jean was born on June 11, 1948, in Winona, MN, to George and Edna (Klitzing) Fuher. Jean was baptized and later confirmed at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nelson. She completed elementary school in Nelson and graduated in 1966, from Alma High School. She moved to Eau Claire to attend Eau Claire Vocational School and graduated with a certificate in accounting. Jean started her career at Northern States Power Company (Xcel Energy) in Eau Claire. While continuing to work for NSP, she chose to pursue a 4-year accounting degree at Wisconsin State University Eau Claire (UWEC). In 2004, Jean retired from NSP after 35 years, working as a meter reader.

Jean was a creative individual whose interests were wide. Her love of cake decorating led her to obtain a Wilton Master Cake Decorating certificate. She shared these talents by creating many cakes for family and friends. She also enjoyed painting, card making, constructing and painting porcelain dolls, and being behind the lens of her camera snapping pictures. You would often find Jean sharing her time and talents taking pictures at school events, family gatherings and church activities. Jean’s faith was deep and strong. One way she showed this was through her involvement at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as secretary for the Ladies Aid, participating in various events and helping serve at events and funerals.

Jean is survived by her twin sister, Joan Sorenson; sister-in-law, April Fuher; nieces, Sheila Sorenson (goddaughter), Sherri Livingston, Sara Fuher and Stacy Fuher; great-nephews, Ramsey, Gavin and Tyson; and great-nieces, Paige and Hannah. She is further survived by godson, Nathan Strehlau; many cousins and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna; brother, Robert Fuher; and brother-in-law, Marvin Sorenson.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nelson at 11 a.m. Visitation was two hours prior to services, from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial was immediately follow services at Nelson Cemetery.

Talbot Family Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements.

Per the family’s wishes, face masks will be required, regardless of vaccination status.