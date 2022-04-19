Jerrold C. Wald, formerly of the Alma and Mondovi, Wisconsin area, passed away on April 13, 2022, in Neligh, Nebraska. He was born in Alma, Wisconsin to Christ and Mabel Wald on March 11, 1935. Jerry attended and graduated from Alma High School in 1953 and honorably served his Country as a soldier in the United States Army.

He married Darleen Julson at the Little Brown church in Iowa and worked many years at Select Sires. He was an avid sports fan, a great bowler, and also a huge Packers, Badgers and Cubs fan. In his later years, he enjoyed driving the Amish to their appointments.

Jerry is survived by his brother Kenneth Wald and nieces Linda Meisch and Cynthia Youngs and also by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Darleen Wald, niece Karen Wald and parents Christ and Mabel.

Jerry’s family would like to thank his neighbor, Dwight Van Ostrand for all the help and care he gave to Jerry during his later years.

A funeral service for Jerry will be held on Saturday, April 23, at 11 AM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Talbot Funeral Home, 340 N. State Rd 35 in Alma.

Burial, with full military honors, will follow at the Tell Cemetery.