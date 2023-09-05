Jerry J. Anibas, 75, of Elk Mound, Wi passed away on December 28, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems. Born March 8, 1947, to LaVern and Leona Anibas (Fedie). Jerry grew up and attended school in Mondovi, WI. After High School, Jerry joined the US Navy and served 4 years with Honorable Discharge. Jerry worked for Fehr Concrete from 1971 to 1990, and County Concrete from 1990 until his retirement in 1993, due to health issues.

During retirement, Jerry enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and boating. It was the simplest pleasures in life that brought the most joy to Jerry. He loved spending time with family and friends and wasn’t afraid to enjoy an occasional beer, or two. He enjoyed going to auctions and garage sales to acquire things he didn’t need and equally enjoyed selling the treasures he found. His quick wit, unique personality and special use of vocabulary allowed Jerry to bring laughter and smiles to anyone conversing with him. If there was a group of people laughing, you could guarantee that Jerry was in the middle of it. Jerry truly had a way with words and those close enough to him were going to listen whether they liked it or not. Jerry was never one to pretend and you always knew from Jerry’s honesty what he was thinking. He will always be remembered for his unique laugh and the way he could bring truth and happiness to any conversation.

Left with decades of fond and colorful memories are his special friend, Debra Bice, four siblings, brothers David of Eau Claire, Daniel (Nancy) of Mondovi, Randy (Nancy) of Mondovi, and sister Susan (Norm) Fowler of Charlotte, NC, along with many Aunts, Uncles, and Nieces and Nephews who referred to him as their “Uncle Buck”.

He was preceded in death by parents LaVern. and Leona Anibas.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 13th, at Mondovi Conservation Club, W450 Youth Road, Mondovi, WI, from 1-4 pm with burial Monday, May 15th, at 11:00 am at Rock Falls Catholic Cemetery.