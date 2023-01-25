Joan Revay (Fitch) Henneman, age 94, of Mondovi, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the home of her grandson, Philip Henneman while under the care of Jessi Henneman and St. Croix Hospice.

She was born on May 16, 1928, in Mondovi and was the daughter of James and Ruth (Sessions) Fitch.

Joan attended Altoona and Shawtown grade schools and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. She worked at Mt. Washington TB Sanatorium and JC Penney.

On December 31, 1947, Joan married Gerald Henneman and to this loving union, 6 children were born.

She was a true partner with Jerry as they farmed for 39 years together in the Town of Drammen. Joan had a huge garden - canning over 500 quarts each season. Bread baking was her specialty. At one point, when 3 sons were working and packing lunches, she baked 3 batches of 8 loaves every week. Joan loved to “escape” house chores and drive tractor. She was also the bookkeeper for the farm.

She was active in her church, serving as both Sunday School and VBS Coordinator at Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church and later as the treasurer for many years at Prince of Peace Covenant Church.

She loved dogs and had a cocker spaniel for most of her life but also border collies and beagles on the farm.

Joan and Jerry traveled across the United States for around 10 years in a small motor home after they retired and loved going fishing “up north”. They were blessed to be together for 74 ½ years.

She was a devoted mother, wife and constant care-partner for Jerry the last 20 years. After Jerry’s death on September 1, 2022, Joan moved to rural Strum to the home of Phil and Jessi Henneman and their daughters, Leah and Brooklyn, where she was lovingly cared for until her final day. We have all been so blessed to have her for a mom and feel confident she is dancing in Heaven with the love of her life.

Joan is survived by daughter, Susan Vick; sons, Leon (Rose), Kenneth (Beverly) and Noel (Karen); daughter in law Kathy Henneman; sisters, Kayetta (Loren) Davis and Trudy (Greg) Butler; brothers, James (Denise) Fitch and Patrick Fitch. She will be remembered with love and fondness by her family and 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews too numerous to mention by name.

Besides her parents and stepmom Katheryn Fitch, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; 2 sons, Robert and Charles; daughter in law, Maureen; 2 sons in law, Glen and Dan; 4 grandchildren, Inga, Adam, Mya and Tyler; siblings Phylis Jackson and Elaine Greiner and many sisters and brothers in law.

A celebration of life for both Jerry and Joan will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM, with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 AM, all at the Marten Center in Mondovi.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in both Joan and Jerry’s name would be appreciated to Prince of Peace Covenant Church, S12605 State Road 37, Mondovi, WI 54755