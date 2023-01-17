Joseph C. “Joe” Wieczorek, age 76, of Alma, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Wabasha, MN.

He was born in Winona, MN on July 29, 1946, to Chester and Cleo (Noeske) Wieczorek.

Joe attended Alma Area Schools, graduating with the Alma High School Class of 1964. In 1966, Joe served our Country in the United States Army Reserves.

On March 26, 1966, Joe was united in marriage to Darlene “Dolly” Timm at Grace Lutheran Church in Nelson, WI. To this union, they were blessed with two sons, Jeff and Dan.

Joe was employed at the Buffalo County Highway Department, a career that spanned 30 years until his retirement in 2007.

He was a member of the Alma Rod and Gun Club.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman enjoying both hunting and fishing. Joe found an inner peace and a connection with his creator while cruising the river and just being outdoors. He also enjoyed woodworking and drawing pictures of wildlife and fish. He will be remembered for the love he had for his grandchildren, where he was always there with a Hershey’s chocolate bar or a couple dollars for garage sales.

Joe will be sadly missed by his wife of almost 57 years, Dolly; sons, Jeff (Tammy Christenson) Wieczorek and Dan (Carol) Wieczorek; grandchildren, Lane, Olivia and Asya Wieczorek; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Larry, Lois and Belle.

A memorial gathering will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023, and service 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma with Pastor Michelle Rem officiating. Talbot Family Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.