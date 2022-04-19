Joseph Mark Partlow, age 31, of Mondovi, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

He was born on April 13, 1990, in Eau Claire to his parents, Sue and Mark.

Joe attended Mondovi schools and graduated from Mondovi High School with the Class of 2008. Following high school, Joe furthered his education at Alexandria Technical College in Alexandria, MN where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Hydraulics and Mechatronics.

Joe was most recently employed at Nestle Company in Eau Claire. He also worked at 3M in Menomonie, WI, and with his dad at American Overhead Door Company.

Joe was a natural athlete who loved being active. Throughout high school, he played football, basketball, and baseball. After high school, he enjoyed playing softball and golfing with friends. He was an avid fisherman, deer hunter, and true outdoorsman.

Joe will be remembered for his outgoing and infectious personality. He was always quick with a joke, loved to tease, and lived life to the fullest. He had an authentic and loving heart, and gave the best hugs.

Joe will be deeply and forever missed by his mom, Sue and her husband Rick Stoughton; his dad, Mark and his wife Joy; sister Emily (Jordan) Lieffring; step siblings, Andy (Kelsey Baubie) Stoughton, Lisa Stoughton, Emily (Tucker) Paschen and Ashlie (Max) Kimmerle; step nieces and nephews, Remi Paschen, Penelope and Finn Kimmerle; maternal grandparents, James and Marilyn Bollinger; paternal grandmother, Susan (Ron) Partlow-Ottum. He will also be dearly missed by his aunts and uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Donald Partlow.

A gathering to celebrate the life of Joe will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi. A private interment will follow at a later date.

Please share a memory of Joe or express your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com

Memorials will be donated to charitable organizations to help people struggling with addiction disorders.