Joyce M. Timm, age 83, of Lott, TX passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Waco, TX.

Joyce was born October 9, 1938, in Buffalo County, WI to William and Florence (Frie) Konter. She grew up in the Fountain City area until graduation from Fountain City High School. Upon graduation she moved to Milwaukee and then Arizona where she would marry H.J. Timm. She eventually settling in Lott, TX in 1990.

Joyce was always very active in her church community. Upon moving to Lott, she became a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Some of her activities included: coordinator and teacher of religious education, singing in the choir, and treasurer of a lady’s organization. Joyce also maintained her farmland and animals as well as supporting and helping her neighbors and friends whenever she could.

Joyce is survived by three sisters: Rita Skillman, Milwaukee, WI; Donna Fox, Menomonee Falls, WI; and Marie Konter, Menomonee Falls, WI; sister-in-law Becky Konter; nieces: Whitney and Gina; nephews: Brad, Andrew, Steve and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband H.J. Timm, parents William and Florence, brothers: James and Robert, and two infant brothers: Gerald and Fred.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 o’clock a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022. The Blessed Rosary will be recited at 10:30 before the Memorial Mass. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Lott, TX.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.