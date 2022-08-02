Judith Ann Brown, 80, of Granite City passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center. She was born October 22, 1941, in Fountain City, WI to Harvey and Pearl (Hertzfeldt) Falls. She married Gerald L. Brown December 28, 1979, in Madison, IL; he preceded her in death September 23, 1990.

She was also preceded death by her parents; first husband, Jean Williams and two brothers, Marvin Falls and Gerald “Butch” Falls.

Judy worked as a book keeper for the Village of Pontoon Beach in the 60’s and 70’s, she also worked as a bartender for Tony and Joe’s in Madison and 19th Hole Bar in Granite City. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved to cook, go to Horseshoe Lake daily with her beloved dog Susie and keeping up with old friends. When she lived in Wisconsin she enjoyed boating, hunting and walking along the dike.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Henderson of Oneonta, AL and Connie Watson of Glen Carbon.; step daughter, Sandy Pashen-Brown; three grandchildren, Kaci Williams, Sara Henderson and Cory Pashen and two brothers, Duane (Etta) Falls of Nelson, WI and Richard (Marge) Falls of Fountain City, WI.

Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Grace Church East Campus, 4701 Highway 111, Pontoon Beach, IL with a meal to follow.

