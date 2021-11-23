Judith Anne Klopp, age 73, of Mondovi, formerly of Gilmanton, passed away, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. She was born October 21, 1948, in Eau Claire, WI; daughter of Bessie (Knott) and Manny Ellis. She grew up in and attended school in Elk Mound. Bringing her two daughters, Veronica and Sue to rural Lookout, WI in 1971, she married Kenneth Klopp. In this unity brought 3 children, Joseph, Heather and George. They farmed together for many years. They enjoyed couples pool league, cribbage and gatherings with family and friends. They later divorced.

Judy worked at Winona Knitting Mill, KP Catering, and many years at the Panther Café. In 2000, Judy reunited with an old high school sweetheart, Oliver “Sonny” Bauer. For many years they wintered in Arizona. Judy and Sonny had a fun competition of who could win the most at the casinos. She enjoyed being outdoors, catching some sun, loved baking, sewing and her own DIY projects. She took pride in always having beautiful nails, changing with the seasons or festivities.

She is survived by 3 daughters and 2 sons, Veronica (David) Nelson, Sue (Jamey) Davis, Joe (Karine) Klopp, Heather (Adam) Severson and George Klopp; 9 grandchildren, Josh, Jake (Kim), Kyle (Brittany), Erin, Haleigh, Ethan, Katelynn, Hillari and Alanna; 5 great granddaughters, Tana, Skylar, Aryanna, Everly and Raelynn; 2 siblings, Bill (Deb) Ellis and Sandy Stahlbusch; many nieces and nephews; close friends, Elly Girard, Phyllis Thompson and Shirley Harshman; special cousin-sister- friends, Terri Holum and Sheryl Harshman; along with Sonny’s children, grandchildren and sisters who she thought of as family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmanuel and Bessie (Knott) Ellis; step mother, Iva Ellis; step father, Clare D. Harshman; one brother John Elllis; and her loving companion Oliver “Sonny” Bauer.

A Memorial service was held Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 11:00 am Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi. Visitation was from 9:30 until time of services on Wednesday. Burial followed at Waneka Cemetery in rural Elk Mound. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.