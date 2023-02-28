Judy Ann (Oesau) Teigen, 72, of Mondovi passed away peacefully February 12, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born to Herman and Delores (Mueller) Oesau. She suffered from MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) and this terrible disease took her from her family and loved ones far too soon.

Judy married the love of her life and wonderful husband, Tom Teigen, on April 27, 1968. To this marriage was born two children, Michael (Laura) Teigen and Roxann (Chad) Halverson. Her children blessed her with seven grandchildren. Jordan (Rebecca Riek) Klumby, Jacob Teigen, Rebecka (Brandon) Evanson, Isabella (Ryan Schwartz) Halverson, Brady (Maarja) Halverson, Katy Halverson, and Ben (Megan Wertz) Halverson. She was also blessed with 4 cherished great grandchildren. Bentley Klumby, Peyton Evanson, Adaline Evanson, and Eleanor Halverson.

Judy worked for J.I. Case in Racine building tractors for 30-years retiring to her hometown of Mondovi in 2003. Retirement did not mean slowing down for her. She worked at Mt. Tom Gardens, Mondovi Super-Valu, Eleva- Strum Schools, and McDonalds. After her retirement she enjoyed spending time taking care of her two great granddaughters and other kids that needed extra love and care.

She had a love of cooking, gardening, horseback riding, fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Delores Oesau, and two father-in-laws, Chesper Teigen and Roy DeMask.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sister, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, and many nieces and nephews.

Judy’s family would like to send a special thank you to Mindy Crawford for all the help the last 3 years during mom’s illness, without this help keeping mom at home would not have been possible. Thank you also goes out to Tessa Unser and all the staff at St. Croix Hospice who helped during the final stages of mom’s illness.

Funeral services were held at Central Lutheran Church Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Carl Ames officiating. Visitation were held Saturday February 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.