Juliana Fedie, age 99, of Eau Galle, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home in Eau Galle with her family by her side.

Juliana was born on January 18, 1923, in rural Mondovi. She was the daughter of Louis and Cecelia (Brunner) Brantner. Juliana grew up in Modena and attended school in Modena. After school, she helped on the farm and helped babysit her nieces and nephews.

Juliana married Benedict J. Fedie on June 16, 1942, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. After marriage, they moved to Eau Galle, where they farmed and raised their family. Juliana was proud of the fact that she worked until the age of 90. She was a long-time employee of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. Juliana also was a member of St. Henry’s polka choir and served on the PCCW as president and group leader. In April of 2014, Juliana won the award of, Woman of Light by the La Crosse Deanery.

Juliana was a beautiful seamstress. She also loved embroidery and making quilts. Juliana enjoyed playing dice, cards, bingo, taking trips to the casino and going on cruises with her children. Most of all, Juliana loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Juliana is survived by her eight children who she loved to shake her finger at, Lorena Shermo of Altoona, Barbara (David) Buchanan of Silverdale, WA, Joe of Eau Galle, Francis (Donna) of Mondovi, Debbie (Greg) Weiss of Durand, Mary (Steve) Sievwright of Durand, Pam Bric of Wausau and Brenda (Jerry) Olson of Altoona, 22 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, a special niece, June Brantner, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Benedict Fedie, son Donald in infancy, sons-in-law Jerry Shermo and Don Bric, one daughter-in-law, Kathi Fedie and nine siblings.

Funeral Mass was held at 11:00AM Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Eau Galle. Burial was in the church cemetery. Visitation was held 4:00PM-7:00PM Monday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand, and one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.

