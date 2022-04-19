Julie Ellen Horton, 63, passed away peacefully in her home in Mondovi, WI on March 21, 2022. Julie was born in Stoughton, WI on January 20, 1959. She had an idyllic childhood along the shores of Lake Waubesa in McFarland, WI where she enjoyed swimming, water skiing and playing with her many friends in Edwards Park. Julie excelled in school and was a member of the Honor Society.

Julie moved to Colorado in the 1980’s, where she lived near Aspen and worked at the Woody Creek Tavern. We all enjoyed hearing her stories of celebrity encounters and antics there. Despite her love for the high country, she moved home to Madison before the birth of her daughter. She moved to Eau Claire where she received her accounting degree at CVTC. After that she bought a house in Mondovi and went to work for Liberty Exteriors, where she served as an accountant and office manager for over 20 years.

Julie was an excellent mother to Sadie, ensuring she had plenty of opportunities to play, chances to travel and go on adventures, and ensuring she received an excellent education. She was very proud of her daughter’s career accomplishments, her husband Juel, and her two lovely children. She often spoke of them with pride.

Julie Horton was a fiercely independent woman, was very intelligent, well-read, and a great storyteller. She lived her life her way, and on her terms. And while health challenges in her final years made her more reclusive, we kept her in our hearts and minds and let her know that she was loved.

Julie is survived by her parents Bob and Mary Horton of Eleva, WI; daughter Sadie (Juel) Gunderson of Fountain City, WI; grandchildren Trevor and Haley Gunderson; brother Tim (Crystal) Horton of Craig, CO; brother Rick (Tammy) Horton of Grand Rapids, MN; sister Cari Horton (Kim Frank) of Chippewa Falls, WI; and lots of beloved cousins.

There will be a celebration of life on April 23, 2022, from 1pm - 3pm at Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi, WI. Attendees will be asked to bring their favorite stories of Julie’s adventures and to rejoice in the time we had with her. www.talbotfuneralhome.com