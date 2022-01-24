Kathleen Miller

Kathleen Ann Miller, of Redwood, California, died Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the San Mateo Medical Center in San Mateo, California due to complications associated with Multiple Myeloma.

Kathleen was born on March 2, 1951, to Orville and Mary Ann (Sobota) Miller in Wabasha, Minnesota and grew up on the family farm in Praag, near Alma, Wisconsin. She attended UW-Eau Claire, UW-Madison and then San Francisco State University, where she pursued a degree in speech therapy. She changed her career focus a few years later to pursue self-employment and became a Massage Therapist, which was her life-long vocation.

Kathleen had a contagious laugh and a bright smile that filled the room, and she knew how to see things in a positive light. She was a single Mother who raised and inspired her daughter to do and be whatever she wanted to be, and that anything is possible with hard work. Not only did she inspire her daughter, but she also helped others around her, even when she had nothing herself. She had a big heart and wanted to help everyone she could. She started her Massage Therapy business to provide low-cost care so that everyone can get a massage. She felt that massage was key to good health and a happy body. In addition, Kathleen was passionate about different cultures. She was an avid Salsa dancer and beginning Salsa dancing Instructor. Like her Mother, dancing was a place of pure happiness and serenity. She was also very spiritual and became Buddhist during her life in the Bay Area (in California).

Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Kathie Williams, son-in-law, Ben Williams, and her granddaughters, Isabella and Victoria. She is also survived by her siblings: Wayne Miller, Rebecca Nerenhausen, Casey Miller and Sue O’Branovich. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her dear friends in California: Cheryl and Daniel Diwa (and their daughter, Portia, and grand-daughter, Iona), Rosalia Gonzalez Velazquez, and Carley Fardell.

There will be a private celebration of Kathleen’s life at a later date.