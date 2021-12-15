Kathleen Rose “Tootie” Nelson, 71, of Cochrane passed away on December 8, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. Kathy was born on July 25, 1950, to Peter and Violet (Kalina) Boltz, in Arcadia, Wisconsin.

Kathy graduated from Arcadia High School and had been employed at Wincraft in Winona. She married Nalmer Nelson and later divorced. Kathy enjoyed snowmobiling, the Packers, and her two dogs and many cats. Her nieces and nephews where like her own children even though she grew up with them.

Kathy is survived by her beloved sister: Bonnie Pronschinske of Waumandee; 2 nieces: Linda Passow of Elgin, MN, Tammy Pronschinske of Waumandee; 5 nephews: Randy (Linda) Pronschinske of Lakeville, MN, Terry (Susan) Pronschinske of Fountain City, Tim Pronschinske of Fountain City, Rick (Norma) Pronschinske of Glendale Heights, IL, and Scott Pronschinske of Waumandee; 7 great nieces: Missy (Brad), Marissa (Noah), Kiley (Adam), Kayla, Alicia, Ava (Nick) and Alexis; 6 great nephews: Jason (Marie) Randal (Sophia), Korey (Angel), Kody, Ricardo and Reece, special friend she thought of as a great nephew: Alec; 4 great great nieces: Violet, Faith, Genevieve and Ana Sophia; 1 great great nephew: Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, WI with Father Doss officiating. Friends and family are invited to a visitation one hour before Mass at the Church. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery. To express condolences to her family online. Please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com