Kyle (Biggie, BK) Lawrence Larson, 35 of Mondovi, Wisconsin, a larger-than-life man in the truest sense, left us too soon on the morning of August 29th, 2021, in Sacramento, California.

If there is another who had lived their life by their own rules and in their own way, they have yet to make themselves known. Although Kyle was someone who paid close attention to fads and trends, he was seldom swayed by them. He was determined to live his life the Kyle Larson way, whether that meant wearing a decked-out Gucci outfit to the local pub or showing up to a five-star restaurant in a white t-shirt with a stain on it, he displayed an equal amount of gusto.

In life Kyle was someone who had a plethora of hobbies and interests, sometimes bouncing from one to another quickly, but always with an immensurable passion. Kyle was a man who appreciated good food, and how sharing a meal together could bring people closer. He was a regular at every taco truck, sushi bar, and barbeque pit he could find, and exceptionally good at determining which ones were good and which weren’t worth your time.

Kyle also had a love for all sports, anything that put human athletic feats front and center, had his interest. They didn’t even have to be what is considered traditional sports, he made his love for professional wrestling part of his personality. But above all else, he was a Dallas Cowboys fan. The man could recite football stats that would make your head spin, and if he was in your fantasy football league for the season, you were guaranteed defeat.

Family and friends meant everything to Kyle. Being a good dad was something he strived for every single day. While he may have been business oriented in his adolescence, later in life Kyle became laser focused on his family and friends. If he was going to be successful, he was going to make sure that his family and friends were right there with him. His charisma and charm were beyond infectious. People who had only met him once or perhaps were just in the same room as him would remember him vividly. Kyle was just that way, he made an impression on people, his very presence demanded your attention. The world will be a little bit colder and darker without him.

Kyle is preceded in death by his grandfathers Lawrence Larson, Gino Fritze, and Lenny Christopherson. He is survived by his partner Brandi Bixler, Daughters Aria Larson and Kyla Bixler. His father Jeff Larson and mother Natalie Fritze. Step parents: Carla Larson and Jim Heintz. Grandmothers: Lillian Fritze, Delores Larson, and Sharon Christopherson. Brothers and sister: Quinn Larson, Ryan House, Adam Larson, Jacob Larson, and Hannah Heintz. And far too many more family members and friends to list. Someone wise told me that Kyle loved everyone else, because he wanted everyone else to love him. I hope that wherever he is, he is feeling all the love that we still hold for him.

A Celebration of Life is going to be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 3-6pm at the Mirror Lake Pavilion, or to leave condolences at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com website.