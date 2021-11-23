LaMoine Allen Steinke, age 92, of Mondovi, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Arbor View Assisted Living Community in Burlington, WI.

LaMoine was born in Mondovi, WI. on September 5, 1930, to Elvir and Anna Steinke. He lived on a farm in Steinke Valley Canton until his parents were divorced when he was 4. LaMoine then moved with his Mother and two sisters Bernice and Alice to live near Eleva, WI. They moved to Eau Claire, WI. where he graduated high school. LaMoine enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Iwo Jima during the Korean War.

LaMoine married Natalie Abbott on July 31, 1953, while still in the Air Force. They were married in Chino, CA and then moved back to Mondovi, WI. LaMoine and Natalie were married for 60 years. LaMoine worked at Fehr Concrete in Eau Claire for 30 years and retired at age 62. LaMoine was a devout Lutheran his entire life. He enjoyed watching the Packers and loved to hunt and fish.

Natalie passed away April 15 2012. LaMoine is survived by his three sons Eric (Laurie) Scott (Wanda) and David (Wendy). Grandfather to Audrey, Michele, and Jocelyn. Melissa and Nicole and 5 great grandchildren. Nieces Amy, Becky, and Becky and nephew Gregory.

LaMoine was preceded in death by his parents Elvir and Anna Steinke, sisters Bernice Heck and Alice Stanford, brothers-in-law Arnold Heck and Clifford Stanford and nephew Steven Stanford.

LaMoine was buried at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Canton, Buffalo County, in a private family committal.

The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Please share your memories or condolences for LaMoine’s family at talbotfuneralhomes.com

