Larry Leroy Lindsay, age 83, of Mondovi, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, while a patient at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire receiving Comfort Care from the staff. Larry was born in Mondovi, WI on February 11, 1940, to Delbert and Marie Lindsay. He grew up on the family’s farm located in Naples Township. He attended the one-room Seyforth School for grades 1-6 and then Naples School for grades 7 and 8. He graduated from Mondovi High School in 1958 where he earned his State FFA Degree. From there, he continued his education at River Falls and the Short Course in Madison before taking over the family farm. On August 26, 1972, Larry married the love of his life, Bonnie Rasmussen from Almond, Wisconsin. Together they raised their three children on the family farm where they milked cows and raised hogs.

Larry spent his whole life in the Town of Naples on the family farm. During those years he was an active member of the Mondovi Conservation Club, the Buffalo County Farm Bureau, the KP Lodge, the United Methodist Church, and the Mondovi FFA Alumni. He strongly encouraged and supported 4-H members, especially in livestock projects for the Buffalo County Fair. Larry was an avid hunter and passed on “the old Lindsay Hunting Tradition” to his children and their families as well. The last 7 ½ years he was able to enjoy the trophies he brought home through the years– many deer, a mule deer, an elk, an antelope, 2 black bears, a bobcat, and a moose. His family and friends will dearly miss him, his stories, quick wit, and welcoming personality.

Larry is survived by his wife Bonnie, his sister Marjorie Hine of Boise, ID, his children Tammy (Mark) Denk of Mondovi, WI, James (Tammy) Lindsay of Boyd, WI, and John (Tasha) Lindsay of Payson, AZ; six grandchildren: Ann (Joe) Schmidtknecht of Mondovi, WI, Brad (Rayanne Walker) and Casey Denk of Mondovi, WI, Taylor and Levi Lindsay of Boyd, WI, and Jackson Lindsay of New London, CT, and one great-granddaughter Marley Schmidtknecht.

A visitation for Larry will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Mondovi Conservation Club, W450 Youth Road, Mondovi, WI. A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials, in the name of Larry Lindsay, be directed to Our Savior’s United Methodist Church, 210 N. Eau Claire St, Mondovi, WI 54755.

Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.