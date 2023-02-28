LEN EDDIE BRYNJULFSON

Len (Lenny) Brynjulfson, died in his home, Alma, WI, of natural causes at the age of 58 years, February 12, 2023. Len was the youngest child of Leonard and Mae (Osegard) Brynjulfson. He was born on October 17, 1964, at Waukesha Memorial hospital in Waukesha WI.

As a boy Len lived in Menomonee Falls WI until 4th grade, when his parents moved to Hixton WI. After moving to Hixton Len attended Black River Falls High School where he played football and wrestled. He also worked for the village of Hixton in the summer doing odd jobs. As well as doing farm work in the summer. After graduating from Black River Falls High School in 1983, Len attended Waukesha Technical school for small appliance repair. Later, attending Chippewa Valley Technical College. While there he met his wife Sue Wisneski. They married May 12, 1990. Len and Sue had one son Jacob Martin Brynjulfson. Len and Sue later divorced.

Over the years Len has worked multiple different kinds of jobs such as milk cows for Heller’s in Alma Center, Colder’s in Milwaukee, Furniture and Appliance Mart in Wausau, Ashley in Arcadia, Walmart warehouse in Menomonie and Klug Lawn Care. Len became disabled the last several years of his life. During his life Len loved to hunt and fish as well as loving and supporting his son Jacob Brynjulfson.

Len was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Mae Brynjulfson, sisters Margret Mae Brynjulfson, and Mary Sue Pecanas.

Surviving family are his son Jacob Brynjulfson and his brothers Gary (Lynn) Brynjulfson, Terry (Mary) Brynjulfson, Jerry (Carrie) Brynjulfson, and sisters Leone (George) Humblet, Linda Ray Chapman, Bonnie Filla (Darell Suchla) and Linda Sue (Jerry) Locke. There will be an announcement for a celebration of life and a burial service in the spring.