Leon Lawrence Ableidinger, age 82, of Mondovi, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Mayo Health System, Eau Claire with his loving family at his side.

He was born on April 28, 1940, and grew up in the rural area of Mondovi. Leon was the son of Lee and Annabelle (Schuh) Ableidinger. He attended Pleasant Hills school. He married his wife, Diane (Risler), on September 19, 1963. To this loving union, five children were born. He was a long-time employee of the Durand Co-op where he was the corn plant manager and he also spent time driving semi where he hauled corn and LP. He was always up for a game Euchre, Pfeffer, or Dirty Clubs. He enjoyed fishing and riding his UTV. Leon was a very social guy and loved spending time visiting with family and friends. He had a good sense of humor even when he wasn’t feeling well. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi and a member of the Mondovi ATV club.

Leon is survived by his children Douglas (Kris) of Woodbury, MN, Dorothy (Mike) O’Mara of Winter, WI, Domonic (Kathy) of Hudson, WI; grandchildren Stephanie (John) Cavey, Brady and Brody O’Mara, Seth and Katlyn Ableidinger, Cole and Lillian Ableidinger; great granddaughter Madeline Cavey; brothers Dean, Dale, Jeff, and Vince; sisters Marianna, Cindy Kummer, and Pat Wittig.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Diane, sons Darrell and Delmar; parents Lee and Annabelle; brothers Elgene, Roger, and Myron; sisters Blanche (Berger) and Monica Johnson.

A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. Burial will be St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rock Falls, WI. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 10 at the church from 10:00 am to the hour of the Mass. Talbot Family Funeral Home of Mondovi assisted the family. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.