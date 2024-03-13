Lila Marie Repaal passed away on the farm where she was born on June 27, 1935, to Henry and Clara Isaacson in the Town of Drammen, Eau Claire County. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at Drammen Lutheran Church. She married Robert Repaal on August 6, 1955, and raised three children while living in Eau Claire.

Lila became a Sunday School teacher for many years at St John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire where she was very active. She worked at Genie Sales for several years. In 1986, they moved back to the farm where they raised beef cattle. She enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and feeding birds. Lila was very active with the Drammen Lutheran Church by serving on the council, President of Ladies Aid, and President & treasurer for the Drammen WELCA for over 25 years.

Lila will be missed by her daughter Lori; son, Mark; daughter in-law, Teresa; siblings, Merlin (Ardis) and Doris Thompson; many loving nieces, nephews, friends and her special dog, Fannie.

Proceeding her in death were her parents; husband Bob; son, Thomas; siblings, Gordon Isaacson, Carol Stanton, and Harold “Bud” Isaacson.

Memorial Services will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Drammen Lutheran Church in the Town of Drammen with Pastor Mike Isaacson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.