Linda Kleven, 78, of Eau Claire died Sunday August 21, 2022, at Care Partners Country Terrace. She was born September 18, 1943, to Owen and Ione (Stringer) Kleven. Graduated Class of “61” from Mondovi High School. She worked in the Mondovi and Eau Claire area her entire life. She had a very good singing voice and was known to do a great “Auctioneer Song”. Everyone who knew Linda loved her.

She is survived by her brother, Darrell (Jane) Kleven of Eleva, her nephew, Eric (Sarah) Kleven, their children, Madeline, Constance, Ashleigh, Etta and Owen, her niece Erin (Josh) Lind, and their Children, Sam and Amelia. She is also survived by her good friends, Nancy Olson and Kris Robertson. Preceded in death by her parents and infant brother David.

A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.