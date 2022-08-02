Linda Schultz, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 24th, with the comfort of her family by her side. Linda is survived by her son, John (Kara) Benson and grandchildren Marley and Peyton of Parker, Colorado; daughter, Theresa (Kyle) Zech and grandchildren Tyler and Ashton of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Patti (Merle) Nelson of Eau Claire, and many nieces and nephews.

Linda Lee Mittelstadt was born on April 27, 194,7 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The daughter of Wilbur and Kathleen “Billie” Mittelstadt. Linda graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School and for many years worked as an administrative assistant. She loved spending time outdoors with family and friends. Her most memorable moments include summers spent camping and fishing on the lake. Winter months were spent on the beach in Florida and at Disney World with her kids. She enjoyed taking the time to knit blankets, scarves and gloves for those near and dear to her. She cherished time baking cookies with her grandchildren and showing them how to sneak chocolate chips when no one was looking.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shirley Rude.

Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Service at 12:30 p.m. with lunch to follow. Burial will be held immediately following the services at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.