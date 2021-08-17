Lois Ann Havenor was born October 15, 1951, at home in Weisenbeck Valley to loving parents, Fern and Edward Hayden. Their first daughter was christened Lois, in Greek meaning “most desirable.” With family beside her Jesus wrapped Lois in His loving arms to take her home at 11:30 Sunday evening on March 8, 2020.

From an early age she showed an insatiable curiosity of the world. As a multi-generational farm girl, the lifestyle of physical effort, daily routine and heightened responsibilities played a strong role in shaping her as a person.

Lois’ studies at Durand High School combined with enthusiasm for people and medicine led to her earning a UWEC Bachelor in Science, Medical Technology, in 1973. Working at health clinics, friendships were formed in Sioux Falls ND, Sheboygan WI, Mondovi WI and in quality control at Cray Research of Chippewa Falls. Wishing for more family time, a career shift occurred April 1, 1993, with the Eleva Village Clerk position opening where she served 24+ years until retiring June 23, 2017.

Lois experienced true love and laughter with Jeffrey “JP” Havenor marrying the love of her life on September 8, 1979. To their union were born two sons, Casey “CP” and Houston “HP”. Beyond measure she was dedicated to her boys from assisting with their school projects to being a ‘fixture’ proudly wearing her Cardinal red at their sporting events. As a grandma, she always watched in amazement her grandchildren’s events with a special twinkle in her eyes!

Las Vegas, isles of Dominican Republic and The Keys, New York City, and white-water rafting on Colorado’s Green River were memorable trips. Among her talents, she knitted personalized Christmas stockings, played piano, painted ceramics, and raised veggie gardens. She created gift baskets, purchased products, donated money and gave of her time supporting local businesses, charities, Broiler Festival, school and other community projects. Lois, also, participated at her annual church fall festival.

When seeing a need in her community, Lois was up to the task and took action. Needs: to organize the Eleva Youth Baseball League that she dedicated about 30 summers; to fundraise for new Eleva-Strum High School sports facilities; to spearhead two successful referendums as E-S School District Board President. She was sworn in: school board member on April 10, 1995; VP on May 8, 1995; acting president on 23 January 1996; president on May 13, 1996 until October 11, 2017.

In retirement, Lois found delight lavishing time on her family and babysitting her grandchildren. This time was abruptly cut short with a terminal advanced cancer diagnosis. We value her legacy that will impact our generations to come: a strong work ethic and enthusiasm for people. Her memory will live on.

Lois is lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Jeffrey; son Casey (Brie) with Cameron and Isabel; son Houston (Danielle) with Hazel, Bryer, and Willow. Remembered also by brothers Lyle (Kay) and Leon (Debbie); sister Lana (Barry) Schwellenback.

The Celebration of Lois’ Life will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Sacred Heart Church, 453 W Hudson St, Mondovi, Wisc. with Officiant Father Emmanuel Asamoah-Bekoe. Mass-10am; Lunch Social & Visitation-12pm (Church Attendance Not Required). Enjoy food while sharing memories, laughter and love.

Lois believed flowers are beautiful, but temporary; investing in community is permanent. If you desire, give in her memory to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-lois-havenor