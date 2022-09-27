Margaret Ann Nelson, dearest only child of Andy and Anna (Blager) Nelson passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022.

Margaret found comfort at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire, and at Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi, during her journey with Alzheimer’s. Heartfelt thanks for the gentle and compassionate care shown Margaret, and sincere gratitude for the kindnesses of other residents who took her under their wing.

Margaret was born in October of 1941, in Stockholm, Wisconsin, and spent most of her life in Mondovi, Wisconsin, as well as “on the road” as she commuted through 40 years of work life to Midelfort Clinic, now Mayo Health Care System, in Eau Claire. Margaret attended Winona State’s secretarial science program and worked at Midelfort in Medical Records supporting doctors with transcription services, and later in Coding. Margaret is survived by cousins and their families, relatives in Norway, and many dear friends who were like family to her.

Margaret loved God’s little children, her Norwegian heritage, her community, traveling and crafts. She made the best Special K bars, Krumkake, and beet pickles. She took meticulous care of her Ford vehicles just as her dad taught her. Like her mom, she found joy in phone conversations. Margaret dedicated many hours of volunteer service to Sons of Norway, the Mondovi Historical Society, Relay for Life, Central Lutheran Church, her Mondovi High School graduating class, Mondovi High School Alumni Association, and Mondovi Elementary School where she mentored students after her retirement.

Margaret appreciated recognition as Mondovi’s Citizen of the Year, and in later years, her induction into the Mondovi High School Hall of Fame.

As Alzheimer’s took over her life, Margaret never lost her smile or her desire to be reunited with her mom, dad, and many other relatives and friends. May they all celebrate her departure from the grasp of Alzheimer’s disease, and their joy in watching over all those she left behind to remember Margaret’s goodness and kindness.

Family and friends gathered at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for visitation from 10-11am with a funeral service at 11am followed by burial at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi. Lunch followed the service at Central Lutheran Church. Memorial donations can be made to Central Lutheran Church or Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Mondovi.

Margaret, we’ll all miss you! May you rest in eternal peace. Visit www.talbotfuneralhomes.com to share online remembrances and condolences.