Margaret E. Odegard, 99, of Eau Claire, and formerly of Mondovi, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire, just 12 days short of her 100th birthday.

She was born Sep 27, 1921, in the town of Maxville, to Walter and Minnie (Behnke) Thalacker. She went to Second Ward School in Eau Claire until the family moved to the home farm in the town of Albany when Margaret was 12 years old. She graduated from Mondovi High School. She furthered her education at Eau Claire State Teachers College and received a BS from Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire. She taught for 33 years in several rural schools and Mondovi Public Schools.

She married Lawrence Odegard Feb. 19, 1944, in German Valley, St. Paul Lutheran Church. They farmed west of Mondovi until they moved to Eau Claire in 1989. She enjoyed old time dancing with her husband, playing cards, reading on her Kindle, and knitting and crocheting items for her church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

Survivors include daughters: Barbara (Ron) Misselt and Sharon DeRusha of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Chris (Tammy) and Joe (Jenelle) Misselt, Andrea (Tony) Benedict, and Scott (Rachel) DeRusha; great grandchildren: Noah, Caleb, and Mina Misselt, Emelia and Eli Benedict, and Logan and Reece DeRusha. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Rachel Baumann and Marlene Odegard, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Roger; son-in-law, Mike DeRusha; parents; sisters: Evelyn Webster and Olga Vogel; brothers: Norman and Duane Thalacker; and brothers and sisters-in-law.

We thank the staff at Heritage Assisted Living for their compassionate care over the last four plus years. We also thank Dr. Halverson and Dr. Shuja and medical staff at Mayo Clinic for their wise, kind, skilled treatment.

Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will take place at the church that morning from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place immediately following the funeral in the Riverside Cemetery in Mondovi. To attend the service virtually please go to the Trinity Lutheran Church website at http://www.trinity-ec.org/

Masks will be required to be worn for those attending the visitation and the service.

Memorials may be given in Margaret’s name to a charity/organization of the donor’s choice.

