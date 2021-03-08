Marjorie Ann Schlegel, 85, of Mondovi, WI died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. She was born May 11, 1936, in Mondovi, WI; daughter of Adahlia (Ness) Lawrence. Marjorie was raised by her grandparents, Josie and Lauritz Ness.

She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1954. She married Hubert Lechler Sr. in 1961. They later divorced. Marjorie bartended at the White Pig Bar in Mondovi for many years. On February 26, 1971, she married Louis “Sonny” Schlegel at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI. She was a secretary for the Ede Motel, did in-home adult care, and was homemaker.

Her religion was very important to her. She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she served on many groups. Marjorie loved to play cards, going shopping, going to thrift sales and going to family get togethers. The most precious thing to her was her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by three children, Terry Ness of Chippewa Falls, Wi, Hubert “Hubie” (Bev) Loechler of Chippewa Falls, WI and Dedri “Dee Dee” (Jerry) Johnson of Eleva, WI; eight grandchildren, Pamela (Amanda) Loechler, Scott ( Danielle) Erickson, Matt (Ashley) Erickson, Brady (Christine) Ness, Sara (Ike) Carlson, Jennie Rud; eight great grandchildren, Cierra Sarauer, Devin Sutton, Noah Erickson, Orion Carlson, Khloe Erickson, Chloe Ness, Amelia Bethke, and Remy Erickson; two great-great grandchildren, Jocelyn and Eeliesjah; siblings, Donald Ottum, Shirley Ottum, Bonnie Knutson, Sharon Ottum, and Gary Lawrence; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry (Lori) Schlegel, Bill Lechlor, Jeannine Rogers, and Marilyn Lechler; her Milwaukee family, Pat, Thelma, Cathy, Billy, Dennis, Olin; nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and a very dear friend, Sharon Drake.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis “Sonny” Schlegel; parents; great- granddaughter, Harper Marie Erickson; uncle and aunt, Les (Phyliss) Ness; several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Mondovi, WI with Pastor Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Park Cemetery in Mondovi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 5:00- 8:00 pm at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

