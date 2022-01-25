Marlene E Jacquart, age 84, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at her home.

Marlene was born on August 1, 1937, at home in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Erich and Fraya (Schellhorn) Reichel. She graduated from Kelvyn Park high school in 1955.

Marlene had held jobs as a secretary, a bookkeeper and a phone operator. After moving to Buffalo City, she worked as City Clerk and Treasurer of Buffalo City for 15 years and then worked at Lock & Dam #5 for 10 years.

Marlene served on the C-FC schoolboard for 6 years and for many years volunteered her time at the elementary school. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary for many years, and was also an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in Fountain City, WI until her illness made these activities impossible.

Marlene loved baking (great cinnamon bread) and cooking. Marlene made many quilts and afghans for all of her grandchildren, going to school sporting events and spending time with her family. Not only will the treasures that Marlene created through her quilting and knitting be cherished for years to come, her legacy as a beloved and giving wife, mom, Nana and Great Nana will be the most cherished gift of all.

She met Dan Jacquart, the most wonderful man ever, at work and after a couple of years, they were married in Racine on September 20, 1958. They had four of the most wonderful children anyone could ever have, Denise (Rick) Baumann, Jeanette (Terry) Duellman, Michael (Teri) Jacquart and John (Kim) Jacquart; 13 grandchildren, Angie Baumann, Gretchen Block, Alex (Jennifer) Jacquart, Janna Drazkowski, Arik Jacquart, Hayley Duellman, Abbey Jacquart, Jeremiah (Amanda) Jacquart, Matthew (Liberty) Jacquart, Kenney (Ashley) LaBarre, Christian (Dusty) LaBarre and Nick LaBarre. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren; a brother, William Reichel; and by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marlene was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister and brother in law, Bernice and Al Donisch, her sister in law, Mary Lou Reichel, and mother and father in law Mary and Lionel Jacquart.

A Memorial Mass was held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 12:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. A memorial gathering, also at the church, was held from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Mass.

Marlene and her family ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Winona Health Hospice, who took such wonderful care of Marlene in her final days.