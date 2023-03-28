Merle Duaine Fitzgerald, 87, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, March 18th, with his family by his side. Merle was born July 29,1935, to Richard and Leona (Thompson) Fitzgerald in Mondovi WI. He was a graduate of Mondovi High School. He enlisted in the Army after graduation and was honorably discharged in 1956 but continued in the Reserves until 1962. He married Theresa Komro, October 24,1959, of which 4 children were born. They later divorced. He married Donna (Phillips) Koenig on July 17,1998 in Las Vegas NV.

Merle began a life-long career of 42 years with the Buffalo County Highway Department. He retired in 1999, due to a near fatal accident while returning from his favorite, bear hunting. He moved to Madison in 2003, when-his wife’s job was transferred and began working for the City of Monona Roads Dept. They later moved to Altoona where he lived until his death. They spent several years at the ‘’cabin” on Blueberry Lake near Hayward, fishing (but only when they were biting) and traveling. He was treated to a fun time and fishing in Canada by the men in the family and talked about it often. Merle also enjoyed shooting pool with the Old Timers Group; playing cards; going to the casino’s; the Fitzgerald Christmas Eve gatherings, games and shenanigans; watching his great granddaughter Arbor play in her softball tournaments, and being able to meet his last two great grandchildren and great-great grandson after they were born in 2022.

Merle will be greatly missed by his large family: his loving wife of 24+ years, Donna; children, Debra (Gary} Skoug, Bullhead City AZ; Jeffrey (Sara Erickson}, Mondovi and Dawn (Dennis) Dziekan, Eau Claire; stepchildren, Sherri (friend Kerry) Larson, Sparta; Scott Koenig, Eau Claire and Timothy (Sami) Koenig, Chippewa Falls; 10 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sister, Kay Bursaw, Mondovi; Neosha DeMask, Altoona and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Donna’s parents, son, Michael in 2008; sister, Joan Krempel; brother-in-laws Chesper Tiegen, Gerald Bursaw, George Krempel and Roy DeMask, his dogs Gypsy and Shayla, and several friends.

The family would like to thank Dr Dettbarn, Dr Jay Brougham, the nurses on 7th floor at Sacred Heart Hospital, Station 10 Paramedics, and the staff at Grace Edgewood.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mondovi Central Lutheran Church on May 19th, with visitation at 11AM and a Noon Service with a lunch and burial following.