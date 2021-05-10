Michael Wayne Schultz, of Mondovi, WI passed away with his family at his side September 24, 2021, at the age of 71. He was born on April 6, 1950, in Wauwatosa, WI. Later Michael moved with his parents to the family farm in Brunswick Township. Michael moved to Chippewa Falls, WI, then later to Eau Claire. March of 2020, Michael moved to Mondovi.

He is survived by his Mother Edna Shaw of Elk Lake, WI, his Brother Allan Schultz of Elk Lake, WI. Michael was one of nine children His sister’s Carol Dimmick of Altoona, WI, Lois (Bill) Setterlund of Red Wing, MN, Sandy (Skip Lea) Shong, Mary (Dennis Ziipfel) Brown of Eau Claire WI, Gloria Blicher of Albert Lea, MN, Alice Miller of Madison, WI & many Nephews and Nieces. Michael will be truly missed by many.

Michael was preceded in death by his Father George E Schultz, sister Jean Marie Schultz, Grandparents: Edward & Caroline Schultz, Wallace & Francis Simonson, Special Aunt and Uncle Allan and Mary Christy.

Michael loved Music, Dancing, Church, His toy cars and Trucks, His stuffed animals. He loved throwing the football to his nephews, playing basketball.

Michael favorite holidays were Easter, his birthday and his ultimate favorite was Christmas, the lights & Santa. His favorite place to go eat was Burger King that he only called it “King”, his favorite place for “cream” (ice cream) was McDonalds.

Michael was such a joy where ever he went always smiling, happy to meet people and share his special things he had in his pockets. No matter who you were Michael greeted you with joy and a happy smile. Michael honored a soldier’s picture with a salute each time we went into Burger King. What a blessing Michael was. He loved going to church and worshipping in his own special way.

A very special thank you to Hospice staff at Mayo Clinic, staff at Garlick of Mondovi, WI, staff at REACH of Eau Claire, WI, and all the Doctors who helped Michael along his journey with all his health issues.

Memorial service will take place at 10 am at Harvestime Church, 3625 Southwind Dr, Eau Claire, WI 54701 on Saturday October 16, 2021, with Pastor Adam Norlander officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church that day an hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place in the Brunswick Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Michael’s name to REACH Inc., 2205 Heimstead Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54703

