Milan “Shorty” M. Mueller, age 86, of Eau Claire died on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System – Bloomer.

Shorty was born on December 2, 1934, to the late Marvin and Leona (Sauer) Mueller in Alma, Wisconsin, just about 5 miles from his winter cabin. His love of wood working started when he was young by cutting firewood and railroad ties, which was hard work with a cross cut saw. He continued with his wood working skills by building two homes over the years.

In February of 1953, Shorty enlisted in the Army and proudly served our country in Korea for about 18 months. Upon his return, he went to Barber School, which became his life long career. When not at his barber shop telling a story or two, Shorty could be found doing one of his other passions which included, but not limited to, hunting, fishing, shooting trap (or mentoring at the trap range), and cooking. His specialties were creamed asparagus over toast and a fresh fish fry. For over 30 years, he was involved with Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.

Over a 20 year span of haircuts, endless cribbage games, sharing meals and regular hunting and fishing outings, Shorty’s family grew to include Mark and Gail Peterson and their children, Amanda (Damon) Olson, and their children, Cooper and Brycen, and Justin Peterson (Tessa Landgreen).

He is further survived by his daughter, Tammy Wood, and her daughters, Cheyenne and Sierra Wood; son, Kirk Mueller; great grandson, Braylon Timlin; brother, Marlin (Lois); and many friends and other relatives.

Shorty was preceded in death by his brother, Myron (Bev); sister, Melvina (Linus) Ammann; and granddaughter, Shenea Mueller.

A celebration of Shorty’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road in Eau Claire with Reverend Tracy Kennedy officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home (there will not be a visitation prior to service on Friday). Interment with full Military Honors will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, you may direct memorials to the organization or charity of your choosing in memory of Shorty.

To send a condolence and a favorite memory or story of Shorty to the family, please visit our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. Under CDC guidance and EC City-County Health Department, it is recommended/expected for ALL individuals to wear a mask (regardless of vaccination status) and maintain 6’ distance.