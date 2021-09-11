Nancy Glander

Nancy E. Glander, 88, of Alma, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, at Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall.

Nancy was born March 30, 1933, to Edwin and Mary Piel in Augusta, Wisconsin. She married Frederick Glander and moved to Alma, and together raised a son Frederick Christopher who survives her. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren: Tarsha Rice, Brittannie Glander, Afton Glander, and Christopher Glander; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Mary; four sisters: Doris Vrabel, Theresa Santo, Marjorie Piel, and Marlene Piel; and five brothers: Vernon, Edgar, Gerald, Kenneth, and Dean.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Alma. She loved fishing, playing cards, antiques, and her gardens. She was happiest when assisting family and friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday November 26, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Buffalo City Cemetery in Buffalo City, Wisconsin. Cards or donations may be sent to Talbot Funeral Home at 340 N. State Rd Alma, WI.