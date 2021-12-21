Nicole Leigh Bendickson, 30, of Durand, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 13, 2021, at home. She was born August 13, 199,1 in Eau Claire, WI; daughter of Lavern and LuAnn (Anderson) Snider.

She attended and graduated from Mondovi High School in 2010. Following high school, she received a degree in Human and Health Performance from the University of River Falls. While attending the university, Nicole was able to spend a semester at the University of Virginia where she was taken in by Victoria and Brian Daigneault.

Nicole worked jobs at Ashley Furniture, Menards and Countryside Co-op, where she made many friends.

On September 25, 2015 she married Robert Bendickson in Eau Claire, WI. They made their home in the Durand area.

She enjoyed photography, doing crafts, playing board games, family gatherings and traveling around the United States. She was very fond of her cats, and, especially her dog, Scooby.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter, Cora Irene (1); infant twins, Chase Dean and Ellie Grace; mother, LuAnn Snider (Dennis Elwood); mother-in-law, Cindy Bendickson; brothers in-law Shawn Foster, Heath (Amanda Pierce) and Cory Bendickson; sister-in-law, Gina Schofell (Jesse Unruh) ; Godfather, Randy Anderson; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lavern Snider; grandfather, Marvin Anderson; grandmother, Carol Chroninger; uncles, Rick and Eugene Anderson; sister-in-law, Heidi Bendickson.

Due to Covid, private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com