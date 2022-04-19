Orla Phyllis (Buchholz) Sather, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 16, 2022, at the age of 87, from her residence at Benedictine – St. Annes in Winona, MN with family members by her side. Orla was born to Elmer and Phyllis Buchholz on June 20, 1934, in Gilmanton Township and was raised on the Branger Farm in Turner Valley.

Orla graduated from Gilmanton High School as Valedictorian of her class in 1952, where she met her future husband Myron (Mike) Sather. Orla earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from UW – Eau Claire and married Mike Sather on June 7, 1955. Orla dedicated 33 years to providing quality education to elementary students at the Gilmanton Grade School. After she retired Orla devoted her time to her family and assisted Mike in managing their herd of Hereford Cattle on the family farm.

The most important part of her life was her love for family and family traditions. Orla was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Orla loved to read and enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, crafts, canning, writing, painting and spending time with her grandchildren. She always looked forward to catching fish during the family outing each year and took great pride in her Vegetable Garden. Orla was an excellent cook and anyone who ever visited the Sather Farm never left hungry.

Orla was active in the Gilmanton Community and was involved in the Gilmanton American Legion Auxiliary, the Trinity Dorcas Society, the Dover Homemakers, the Trinity Quilters Group and the Lookout Go-Getters 4-H Club. Orla was a lifelong Lutheran and a faithful servant of Trinity Lutheran Church in Gilmanton.

Orla leaves behind a family that will miss her very much; three children, Brian (Dory) Sather, of Winona, MN, Keith (Judy) Sather, of Dresser, Wisc., and Sherrie (Timm) Burks, of San Diego, Cal.; nine grandchildren, Katelyn, Jessa, Matthew, Shiloh, Seth, Shea, Shamara, Shania and Silas; two step-grandchildren, Kelly (Allyce) and Kevin (Melissa); seven step-great-grandchildren, Brady, Camden, Kendall, Jordyn, Mason, Elliott and Shayna; and her sister Virgene (Ronnie) Laehn of Mondovi, Wisc., and Craig Buchholz, of Cochrane, Wisc. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Mike, and her parents Phyllis and Elmer.

Orla’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Benedictine – St Anne, of Winona, MN, for the excellent care that they provided.

The funeral service will be held Friday, April 22, at Trinity Lutheran Lutheran Church in Gilmanton, Wisc. Visitation will take place from 9 – 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Paul Woebbeking will officiate.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Orla’s Family at www.talbotfuneral-homes.com