Orville A. Helwig, age 81, of Independence, WI passed away on January 19, 2022, at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire.

He was born on October 16, 1940, at the Helwig Homestead Farm to Charles and Clara (Sluga). He attended St. Boniface Catholic and Lincoln Public grade school. He graduated from Cochrane High School in 1958. He married Goldene Hammer on September 1, 1962, in Alma. They enjoyed 59 years together. He was a loving husband and father and together they raised 5 children on the farm.

Farming was his whole life after taking over the family farm from his Dad. He was very proud to continue the Family tradition of the Helwig Homestead Farm. He milked dairy cows and raised beef cattle. He loved driving his IH or Farmall tractors doing the field work. In his younger years, he enjoyed stock car racing, trap shooting and fast pitch softball. Later, he played with the Waumandee-Montana Old Timers. He enjoyed bowling in the men’s league in Cochrane and the Ma & Pa League in Arcadia. He was an avid deer hunter and harvested many big bucks with his trusty shot gun. He also enjoyed trout fishing and collecting red toy tractors.

He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed watching their sporting events and activities. He was a “Life Long” Green Bay Packer Fan and Wisconsin Badger Fan. Orville was a member of the Waumandee-Montana Fire Department for 24 years, a lifelong member of St. Boniface Parish and the Waumandee-Montana Community Club.

He is survived by his wife, Goldene, of Waumandee and children, Peggy of Rochester, Mick (Donna) of Waumandee and their children; Amanda (Bjorn)Johnson and Ben (Emily); Sally of Prairie du Chien; Patty (Ted) Tollefson of Waumandee and their children – Kyle, Katlin, (Jake Froelich), Kaylie (Tommy Cash) and Kaleb; Terry (Krystal Hannon) of Mondovi and children, Chandler (Dakota), Ella and Carter Pichler; Six Great Grandchildren: Lincoln, Graham, and Boston Johnson; Brynlee Helwig, and Alayna and Henry Froehlich. He is also survived be other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vilas and half-siblings; Dale, Loren, Shirley, Ronnie, Marjorie and Bob.

In honor of his love of IH tractors, Packers and Badgers, feel free to show your support.

A visitation was held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, WI on Sunday January 23, 2022, at 1:00PM – 4:00PM and again one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at the church at 1:30PM on Monday January 24, 2022. Burial followed at the church cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com